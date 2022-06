Found what looks to be a great deal on a Samsung Note 20 Ultra that I want to replace my OnePlus 7 Pro with on Dick Smith.

It mentions it's an Australian version though, would I have any issues just popping my sim in?

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/eclipsetechnology-samsung-galaxy-note-20-ultra-5g-australian-stock-256gb-black-grade-excellent-note20ultra5g256gbblkaustok-vr-exd/