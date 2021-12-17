My dad changed his old phone over to this model, his workplace uses a service to send text messages to employees with their shifts etc that come from a non standard number. His new phone received the messages fine but he can't reply and the phone says something like 'can't send message Warehouse error 0'. Warehouse being his mobile carrier WarehouseMobile.

The number is similar to 2702401668123 and he can reply back to that on his old alcatel phone fine using the same SIM, any idea what the issue could be?

Thanks