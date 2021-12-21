Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung s9+ screen blanks during phone calls.
Moahunter

60 posts

Master Geek


#293015 21-Dec-2021 13:13
I've tried all the fixes including the useless suggestion that it can be done in Phone settings.

 

Does anyone know of a permanent way to prevent the phone screen blanking during calls , it's something to do with the proximity sensor.

wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836324 21-Dec-2021 13:14
You mean it goes blank even if you have it sitting on the table on hands free for example? Sure it's not a case or screen protector issue?

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2836332 21-Dec-2021 13:28
It's meant to go blank when you put it by your face so you don't push buttons with your checks etc...

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Moahunter

60 posts

Master Geek


  #2836342 21-Dec-2021 13:46
It's b***** annoying. You have to faff around just to get the keypad back while an automated message is telling you which numbers to press.

 

I don't understand how my cheek could press buttons but, that apart, there must be a way to permanently stop the screen blanking.



wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836343 21-Dec-2021 13:49
You definitely don't want the screen on all the time. It's a disaster when making calls.

If the phone is working correctly when you take the phone away from your ear, the screen should come back on. That is the normal & correct behaviour. Is that not what's happening?

gehenna
7343 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836350 21-Dec-2021 13:59
This is by design.  If you don't want it to do that use handsfree or buds when you make a call you need to interact with the dialpad for.

Moahunter

60 posts

Master Geek


  #2836374 21-Dec-2021 14:43
wratterus:

 

You definitely don't want the screen on all the time. It's a disaster when making calls.

If the phone is working correctly when you take the phone away from your ear, the screen should come back on. That is the normal & correct behaviour. Is that not what's happening?

 

 

The screen doesn't come back on so I'm struggling to get the keypad visible again.

Linux
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836375 21-Dec-2021 14:45
When you take the phone away from your ear screen should come back on



Moahunter

60 posts

Master Geek


  #2836378 21-Dec-2021 14:48
But it doesn"t come back on again. That's the problem.

wratterus
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836387 21-Dec-2021 14:56
Do you have a screen protector or 'rugged' case on the phone?

Moahunter

60 posts

Master Geek


  #2836390 21-Dec-2021 15:01
Yes, I have a screen protector. But I don't hold the phone to my ear, I turn on the speaker.

jonathan18
6050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2836403 21-Dec-2021 15:30
I have the same model phone (also with a screen protector) and fiddling with this shows that, if not putting my phone to my ear, the only time my screen goes blank is if I put my hand within a centimetre or so of the screen's surface, and only if right near the top of the screen (ie, covering the proximity sensor). Plus the screen turns back on really quickly when my hand moves from this spot.

 

Definitely sounds like there's something weird going on if your screen is going blank and not turning back on, assuming your hand or something else is not covering this area.

Linux
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836411 21-Dec-2021 15:38
Test with out the screen protector

gehenna
7343 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836413 21-Dec-2021 15:44
If it's not coming on automatically, try double tapping the screen.  If that doesn't work you might need to restore to factory and set up again.

MaxineN
1030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2836414 21-Dec-2021 15:47
By default the power button will wake the screen with the call in front. This of course can be overridden to end the call instead so if you've done that you will want to revert it.

This sounds like an issue that maybe fixed with a factory reset as well (as this also resets a lot of cached data about your screen usage and auto brightness and when it thinks it should blank).

Try just using the power button to wake the screen or being more deliberate when moving. If all else fails, factory reset to rule out anything else.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

restecp
186 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2836425 21-Dec-2021 16:00
type in *#0*# and test the proximity sensor there. 

Another thing to test is to hold volume down while the phone is booting. This will boot into safe mode. Then give it another go. 

