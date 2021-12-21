I've tried all the fixes including the useless suggestion that it can be done in Phone settings.
Does anyone know of a permanent way to prevent the phone screen blanking during calls , it's something to do with the proximity sensor.
You mean it goes blank even if you have it sitting on the table on hands free for example? Sure it's not a case or screen protector issue?
It's meant to go blank when you put it by your face so you don't push buttons with your checks etc...
It's b***** annoying. You have to faff around just to get the keypad back while an automated message is telling you which numbers to press.
I don't understand how my cheek could press buttons but, that apart, there must be a way to permanently stop the screen blanking.
You definitely don't want the screen on all the time. It's a disaster when making calls.
If the phone is working correctly when you take the phone away from your ear, the screen should come back on. That is the normal & correct behaviour. Is that not what's happening?
This is by design. If you don't want it to do that use handsfree or buds when you make a call you need to interact with the dialpad for.
The screen doesn't come back on so I'm struggling to get the keypad visible again.
But it doesn"t come back on again. That's the problem.
Do you have a screen protector or 'rugged' case on the phone?
Yes, I have a screen protector. But I don't hold the phone to my ear, I turn on the speaker.
I have the same model phone (also with a screen protector) and fiddling with this shows that, if not putting my phone to my ear, the only time my screen goes blank is if I put my hand within a centimetre or so of the screen's surface, and only if right near the top of the screen (ie, covering the proximity sensor). Plus the screen turns back on really quickly when my hand moves from this spot.
Definitely sounds like there's something weird going on if your screen is going blank and not turning back on, assuming your hand or something else is not covering this area.
If it's not coming on automatically, try double tapping the screen. If that doesn't work you might need to restore to factory and set up again.
type in *#0*# and test the proximity sensor there.
Another thing to test is to hold volume down while the phone is booting. This will boot into safe mode. Then give it another go.