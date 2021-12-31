In what directory are photos in on my new Xiaomi 11t.
Can not find them to attach to my email ?
Thanks
Hi, I assume you would have used a gmail account to set the phone up, just setup the phone to sync photos to your gmails photo app and they just appear, no input required.
https://support.google.com/photos/answer/6193313?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid
Edit: otherwise if you just open the file manager and go to images the photos should be there by default
Cyril
internal storage/miui/gallery/cloud/owner/folder name/filename
*should be... unless you changed skins/launcher ...
I have got as far as cloud...then my options are ...cache...or trashbin neither of which show my photos ?
Ta
Dang no clue then, running the latest mi12?
You should be able to set default photo storage in camera settings? Or share it directly from the gallery?
Just re checking my Redmi10 Note, "Internal Shared Storage > DCIM..
But as I say, just sync to Google Photos, way easier
Cyril
Hi, there is a link above, but you need to install the google photo app, then in the settings on that is a backup option, as I say follow the link I posted earlier.
https://support.google.com/photos/answer/6193313?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid
Cyril
cyril7: If you open a photo in Google photos, click on it and share, there should be more ways to share than you can imagine.
Cyril
If you go into the details of the photo in the default Xiaomi gallery app, it shows you the path.