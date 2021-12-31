Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xiaomi 11T photos
beenz

#293131 31-Dec-2021 17:35
In what directory are photos in on my new Xiaomi 11t.
Can not find them to attach to my email ?
Thanks

cyril7
  #2840916 31-Dec-2021 17:48
Hi, I assume you would have used a gmail account to set the phone up, just setup the phone to sync photos to your gmails photo app and they just appear, no input required.

 

https://support.google.com/photos/answer/6193313?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid

 

Edit: otherwise if you just open the file manager and go to images the photos should be there by default

 

Cyril

zocster
  #2840917 31-Dec-2021 17:49
internal storage/miui/gallery/cloud/owner/folder name/filename

*should be... unless you changed skins/launcher ...

beenz

  #2840919 31-Dec-2021 17:56
zocster:

internal storage/miui/gallery/cloud/owner/folder name/filename

*should be... unless you changed skins/launcher ...



I have got as far as cloud...then my options are ...cache...or trashbin neither of which show my photos ?
Ta



zocster
  #2840929 31-Dec-2021 18:07
beenz:
zocster:

 

internal storage/miui/gallery/cloud/owner/folder name/filename

*should be... unless you changed skins/launcher ...

 



I have got as far as cloud...then my options are ...cache...or trashbin neither of which show my photos ?
Ta

 

Dang no clue then, running the latest mi12? 

 

You should be able to set default photo storage in camera settings? Or share it directly from the gallery?

cyril7
  #2840930 31-Dec-2021 18:10
Just re checking my Redmi10 Note, "Internal Shared Storage > DCIM..

 

But as I say, just sync to Google Photos, way easier

 

Cyril

beenz

  #2840932 31-Dec-2021 18:15
How do I sync to google photos please

cyril7
  #2840935 31-Dec-2021 18:18
Hi, there is a link above, but you need to install the google photo app, then in the settings on that is a backup option, as I say follow the link I posted earlier.

 

https://support.google.com/photos/answer/6193313?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid

 

 

 

Cyril



beenz

  #2840946 31-Dec-2021 18:42
Still something not right...I have google photos and all the sync settings are as you say....but when I open up my email and attach a photo the Google photos do not show.
Going to the directory ..dcim...photos...only shows some old photos and not many of them.
My google photos are all backed up.
Not sure what to do ?

cyril7
  #2840950 31-Dec-2021 18:55
If you open a photo in Google photos, click on it and share, there should be more ways to share than you can imagine.

Cyril

beenz

  #2840951 31-Dec-2021 19:03
cyril7: If you open a photo in Google photos, click on it and share, there should be more ways to share than you can imagine.

Cyril


I know that...but I want to reply in Google email and attach a photo that way.
For some bizarre reason my new Xiaomi points to the phone directory and NOT google photos the way my other Android devices have.
That is the solution I am looking for .. thanks

zocster
  #2840953 31-Dec-2021 19:08
Maybe clear app defaults?

beenz

  #2840954 31-Dec-2021 19:09
Just read this on a google forum


To insert or attach images from Google Photos in the Gmail web app, click the "Insert photo" icon (landscape image), rather than the attachment icon (paperclip).

However the "landscape" is not showing on my Gmail ?

siyuan
  #2841000 31-Dec-2021 20:36
If you go into the details of the photo in the default Xiaomi gallery app, it shows you the path.

 

