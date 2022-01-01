killjoy99:

Hi,

I'm looking for a just a little bit of advice on which way to jump for my Android upgrade. I'm currently on a Huawei P20 Pro (which I have loved), but it's time to move on.

I was on the verge of buying a Pixel 6, but after reading posts here I'm nervous. A lack of 5G doesn't worry me too much, but should a lack of VoLTE worry me? (I'm with Vodafone). I don't make a lot of voice calls (very few, in fact), but I don't want to lose the ability to make voice calls.

I'm also not a fan of Samsung. And as far as I can see, that leaves me with limited options. All I can see is Oppo or maybe OnePlus? My kids have both had midrange Oppo's and haven't been impressed.

OnePlus 9 Pro looks like it might be OK, but I know very little about them and (like the Pixel) none of the main street stores appear to sell them.

Pixel 6 would be my go to (not the Pro). But...yeah. Now I'm not so sure.

Any advice would be appreciated.

Cheers...and Happy New Year.