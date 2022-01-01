Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Advice on next Android...anything but a Samsung
killjoy99

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293150 1-Jan-2022 19:03
Hi,

 

I'm looking for a just a little bit of advice on which way to jump for my Android upgrade. I'm currently on a Huawei P20 Pro (which I have loved), but it's time to move on.

 

I was on the verge of buying a Pixel 6, but after reading posts here I'm nervous. A lack of 5G doesn't worry me too much, but should a lack of VoLTE worry me? (I'm with Vodafone). I don't make a lot of voice calls (very few, in fact), but I don't want to lose the ability to make voice calls.

 

I'm also not a fan of Samsung. And as far as I can see, that leaves me with limited options. All I can see is Oppo or maybe OnePlus?  My kids have both had midrange Oppo's and haven't been impressed.

 

OnePlus 9 Pro looks like it might be OK, but I know very little about them and (like the Pixel) none of the main street stores appear to sell them.

 

Pixel 6 would be my go to (not the Pro). But...yeah. Now I'm not so sure.

 

Any advice would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers...and Happy New Year.

 

 

mrgsm021
958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2841523 1-Jan-2022 19:12
Oneplus would be a no go for 5G, VoLTE & VoWiFi in NZ, so ithink you are only really left with Oppo

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841524 1-Jan-2022 19:14
No VoLTE means you will be relying on the 3G network for calling, if you're not in range of one, tough luck without VoLTE.

 

Oneplus phones outright don't support either here. Same with Pixels. 

 

Xiaomi phones will do VoLTE(after using a secret code) and 5G(out of the box).

 

Oppo, depends on the model check with your carrier.

 

Samsung, well whilst almost every device is supported and everything works, you don't want a Samsung(have you tried them in store with the OneUI 4.0 update?).

 

You are very limited of choices I'm afraid but that is the way of the NZ market. Very limiting.

 

 

 

For what it's worth I use a Xiaomi Poco F3 and quite frankly it's an amazing phone, but you absolutely should free it from MIUI as soon as you can and go the AOSP route so you can have that stock Android experience(probably why you're wanting a Google Pixel but also Google Pixel's are not running stock android either so that's a fun fact for you), or maybe a Pixel ROM.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841525 1-Jan-2022 19:15
mrgsm021: Oneplus would be a no go for 5G, VoLTE & VoWiFi in NZ, so ithink you are only really left with Oppo

 

You'd think that with the code merge with Oppo we'd get some of the above or at the very least VoLTE.

Nope!

 


Nope!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



Linux
8999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841526 1-Jan-2022 19:17
@sbiddle I am sure can add his 2 cents worth here

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841531 1-Jan-2022 19:31
I hate Samsung but have come to the conclusion the only phones that fit my requirements are Samsung phones and I'll probably pick up a S21 next week.

 

No VoLTE is a deal breaker for me especially with 250+ RCG sites now and 400+ RCG sites within the next year, literally 95% of which have no 3G so you'll have no voice coverage without VoLTE support.

 

I also don't want a huge sized phone, and the fact that in 2021 manufacturers can still be producing mid to high end handsets that aren't IP68 rated (some aren't even dustproof) is beyond belief. Both are also deal breakers for me as I normally always take my phone running.

 

 

 

 

killjoy99

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841533 1-Jan-2022 19:33
MaxineN:

 

For what it's worth I use a Xiaomi Poco F3 and quite frankly it's an amazing phone, but you absolutely should free it from MIUI as soon as you can and go the AOSP route so you can have that stock Android experience(probably why you're wanting a Google Pixel but also Google Pixel's are not running stock android either so that's a fun fact for you), or maybe a Pixel ROM.

 

 

You pretty much hit the nail on the head, as close to stock Android as possible would be my ideal. I hadn't considered Xiaomi as a option. I see Mighty Ape has them in stock, it is relatively easy to drop MIUI?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10980 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841534 1-Jan-2022 19:34
I know they're not Android devices but also consider iPhones too, they've come a long way especially in the last couple of years. They basically cross everything off on your list.

 

My partner just switched from a Samsung Galaxy to an iPhone and really likes it - this is her first iPhone also.

 

The other great thing with iPhones is software updates. I've got an iPhone 6S (launched September 2015) that is on the latest version of iOS officially.




killjoy99

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841535 1-Jan-2022 19:37
sbiddle:

 

I hate Samsung but have come to the conclusion the only phones that fit my requirements are Samsung phones and I'll probably pick up a S21 next week.

 

No VoLTE is a deal breaker for me especially with 250+ RCG sites now and 400+ RCG sites within the next year, literally 95% of which have no 3G so you'll have no voice coverage without VoLTE support.

 

I also don't want a huge sized phone, and the fact that in 2021 manufacturers can still be producing mid to high end handsets that aren't IP68 rated (some aren't even dustproof) is beyond belief. Both are also deal breakers for me as I normally always take my phone running.

 

 

I'm not a fan on Samsung at all. But it does feel a bit like I'm being painted into a corner. Admittedly I haven't looked at Samsung phones in a long time, so maybe the UI experience is better now than I remember. At least, I guess I can actually go into a store and hold one in my hand!

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841536 1-Jan-2022 19:37
killjoy99:

 

MaxineN:

 

For what it's worth I use a Xiaomi Poco F3 and quite frankly it's an amazing phone, but you absolutely should free it from MIUI as soon as you can and go the AOSP route so you can have that stock Android experience(probably why you're wanting a Google Pixel but also Google Pixel's are not running stock android either so that's a fun fact for you), or maybe a Pixel ROM.

 

 

You pretty much hit the nail on the head, as close to stock Android as possible would be my ideal. I hadn't considered Xiaomi as a option. I see Mighty Ape has them in stock, it is relatively easy to drop MIUI?

 

 

Sign up for a Mi account, register phone with Mi, request bootloader unlock, wait 7 days(the 7 day wait is legitimate if you wish to not get caught out by a cheeky reseller selling it for cheap claiming its been loaded with the global version but it's actually got malware on it) and then you can finally unlock it. There are loads of guides on how to do this.

 

 

 

I use ArrowOS 12 and it's absolutely fantastic and incredibly snappy.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

jonathan18
6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2841540 1-Jan-2022 19:51
killjoy99:

 

I'm not a fan on Samsung at all. But it does feel a bit like I'm being painted into a corner. Admittedly I haven't looked at Samsung phones in a long time, so maybe the UI experience is better now than I remember. At least, I guess I can actually go into a store and hold one in my hand!

 

 

How long is a long time? I’m wondering if it was in the days of TouchWiz. I too wouldn’t have touched a Samsung phone back in those days, but honestly there’s no comparison with OneUI, Samsung’s current homebrand version of Android. Personally, I don’t get the Samsung hatred; I’m no Samsung fanboi, but equally it’s certainly the first brand I’d look to when coming to replacing my current phone (an S10+ I’ve had for well over two years, and I feel no rush to replace it - first time that’s happened.)

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841592 1-Jan-2022 19:59
jonathan18:

 

How long is a long time? I’m wondering if it was in the days of TouchWiz. I too wouldn’t have touched a Samsung phone back in those days, but honestly there’s no comparison with OneUI, Samsung’s current homebrand version of Android. Personally, I don’t get the Samsung hatred; I’m no Samsung fanboi, but equally it’s certainly the first brand I’d look to when coming to replacing my current phone (an S10+ I’ve had for well over two years, and I feel no rush to replace it - first time that’s happened.)

 

 

ex S20+ user here

 

I hated how clunky OneUI was and the disgusting battery idle drain. This could be the exynos curse but if I was to fully charge my S20+. By the time it's lunch time the S20+ had already lost almost half of it's charge. Just idling and receiving notifications. No other phone that I've ever owned has done this. Also it would heat up quite frequently.

 

 

 

Left a very bad taste in my mouth.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

killjoy99

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2841670 1-Jan-2022 21:02
Thanks for all your replies. I have some thinking to do... But, man...it's frustrating to be held back on buying the handset I want. just because of a lack of carrier/manufacturing support.

 

 

liquidcore
143 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2841676 1-Jan-2022 21:27
I know you said no Samsung, but I would say wait for the S22 series - there’s even a possibility that NZ will have the Snapdragon variant. Samsung has come a long way from the Touchwiz days.

My wife has the S21 Ultra and it is a beast of a device. Before recently switching to an iPhone, I had the S20+ and One UI was good, with the exception of battery life (most likely attributed to the Exynos chip). My wife’s S21 Ultra is also of the Exynos variety, but the generational difference in the chip has significantly improved things.

Unfortunately the Android space is just too highly fragmented, so if you want VoLTE/VoWiFi support and regular updates, Samsung is the best choice.

Otherwise, seriously do consider an iPhone - I never thought I’d switch (used Android phones for 10 years) but so far I’m enjoying the performance, battery life, and how polished it is. Comparing Android apps to their iOS counterparts is like night and day - some of the Android apps feel like an after-thought.

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841679 1-Jan-2022 21:44
liquidcore: some of the Android apps feel like an after-thought.

 

So a lot of Android apps are certainly an after thought. And it's because there's almost no standard between phones because there are too many vendors out there. Not to mention the lack of banks supported with Gpay(ugh Westpac please stop alienating your Android users).

 

Fun fact. Almost no social media app actually makes use of your Camera hardware or the API itself on Android, it just takes a screengrab. (Although Samsung did share their API, it's better but still not great, also Camera2 API was meant to fix all of this but no app actually uses it!)

 

If you've ever wondered why your Instagram photo or snapchat photo looks like arse. Now you know why.

 

 

 

Nobody can ever win 🤷‍♀️




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73989 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841687 1-Jan-2022 22:19
I have been using a Samsung phone (Z Fold 3) for a few weeks now and have to confess, I am really impressed. Software is stable, power management is manageable (unlike the Huawei) handset I had before and VoLTE/VoWiFi just works.

 

Also, really impressed with the Samsung integration with Microsoft Phone Companion - running Android apps in a window on my laptop or desktop is pretty good. 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

