My Galaxy S7 Active's screen has developed a pink line, and I think it's not going to last much longer, so I'm looking for a replacement. So I'm looking for a replacement with

>= 4000mAh battery

(mostly) sunlight readable screen

built-in ruggedness

IP68 waterproofness

Qi charging

5G

15W charging

fingerprint reader

under $1,000... I'm not a bleeding edge, latest & greatest phone owner

Other features would be nice, but wouldn't swing it much.

Samsung offers the Xcover Pro, but it doesn't do 5G and I don't think does Qi (pogo pins for charging instead?)

Anyone else got a rugged phone they like and/or pointers to phones from other manufacturers that meet my specs?