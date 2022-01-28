My Galaxy S7 Active's screen has developed a pink line, and I think it's not going to last much longer, so I'm looking for a replacement. So I'm looking for a replacement with
- >= 4000mAh battery
- (mostly) sunlight readable screen
- built-in ruggedness
- IP68 waterproofness
- Qi charging
- 5G
- 15W charging
- fingerprint reader
- under $1,000... I'm not a bleeding edge, latest & greatest phone owner
- Other features would be nice, but wouldn't swing it much.
Samsung offers the Xcover Pro, but it doesn't do 5G and I don't think does Qi (pogo pins for charging instead?)
Anyone else got a rugged phone they like and/or pointers to phones from other manufacturers that meet my specs?