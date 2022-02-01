What have you tried? Bit hard to help without know what has been tried and failed.

But in general this should be how:

To boot your S10 into recovery mode, you'll first need to turn off your device. After you've powered it down completely, press and hold on both the volume up and Bixby buttons (the button just beneath the volume rocker), then press and hold the power button.

If that isn't working, I'd suggest you need to try the combination a few times to get it working. (otherwise what is the exact model you have).

General concern here: if you can't get into download mode, are you sure you should be using it?