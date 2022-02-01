Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
cant get boot mode on my galaxy s10 5g
Anyone  know how to force galaxy s10 5g 256gb, go into boot load,

 

 saw utubes but none work for my galaxy s10 5g

What have you tried? Bit hard to help without know what has been tried and failed.

 

But in general this should be how:

 

To boot your S10 into recovery mode, you'll first need to turn off your device. After you've powered it down completely, press and hold on both the volume up and Bixby buttons (the button just beneath the volume rocker), then press and hold the power button.

 

If that isn't working, I'd suggest you need to try the combination a few times to get it working. (otherwise what is the exact model you have).

 

General concern here: if you can't get into download mode, are you sure you should be using it?




Do be careful with whatever you're up to. Samsung have a layered maze of security options that aren't very well documented or explained - until after you've triggered them. KG & RMM are prime examples of what seems to me to be kludged security - mechanisms bolted on to the OS to cover up exposed vulnerabilities.

Recovery & Download mode used to have separate gateways - power + home + vol up for recovery, same keys but vol down for Download mode (otherwise known as bootloader). Now though, Recovery is the gateway, you select Reboot to Bootloader from there.

Having made my fair share of shocking errors on Samsung devices, I can recommend this forum as being the right place to ask any questions & get genuine answers. (If you're looking to remove an FRP (Google) lock or Network Provider SIM lock, there are other, quicker methods. Getting info from Google-owned YouTube regarding hacking Google-owned Android OS has an obvious conflict of interest - there's better sources.)

i did the  power down plus bixby and power button, even the up vol and bixby and power it wont load boot  mode, unless i need to set some seting in developer opton?  it has knox 3.7 built in it, my phone is mdel number: SM-G977B



Samsung seem to have changed the way to get into recovery & download mode with their latest firmware.

 

First, power the device down.

 

Then, plug into USB (note this needs to be plugged into your PC, not just a charger).

 

Once the charging indicator comes up:

 

For recovery - hold down vol up + bixby + power. Release power when you see the Samsung logo, the device should boot into recovery mode.

 

For download - hold down vol down + bixby + power. Release power when you see the Samsung logo, the device should boot into download mode. You can also access download through recovery ('Reboot to Bootloader').

Back it up. What do you actually want to do here? I'm quite certain that you don't just want to see the Bootloader screen. What are you trying to achieve?




