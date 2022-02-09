Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidWifiCalling on vodafone network with 2degrees bought phone
atpno1

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293698 9-Feb-2022 10:26

Hi guys,

 

Just looking for some advice on whether Vodafone WifiCalling will (eventually) work on my phone, or whether I'm going to need to change providers/buy a new phone. 

 

I have a Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G (SM-N986B/DS) bought at JB HI-FI, which I understand is a 2degrees network phone. I'm with vodafone and just use my vodafone sim with no problems, however recently moved to an area with very poor network coverage, and so have been hanging out for WifiCalling to be enabled on my device. On the vodafone website it says my device is now compatible, however enabling wificalling does not exist anywhere in my phone's setting, and there is no pending software update available to download. 

 

I assume I am in this pickle due to the phone being a 2degrees phone on the vodafone network, but do I have any options to get this working other than switching networks or buying a new phone? For reference the last software update was 01.11.21.

 

Thoughts much appreciated!

Create new topic
MaxineN
1051 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2863854 9-Feb-2022 10:42
Send private message

You're missing an update and that is likely the problem.

 

Vodafone's CSC is already on 12 and has December 2021's security patch over 2degrees' NZC which is still on November and Android 11.

 

 

 

You COULD flash via Odin(there are many guides on this but dragons ahead, you really need to read every instruction) this firmware to get Android 12 and possibly the option of VoWiFi without waiting. It will get it eventually because with Samsung you can get carrier packages(up to date firmware is still a requirement) and this unified this process even more.

 

 

 

Has the phone from the first turn on always had a VFNZ sim it? Also I take it you purchased this from PBTech(they do only sell dual sim 2d variants iirc)? Maybe you can just get it serviced and flashed via the official Samsung way through their service center if you're not feeling adventurous(they may or may not charge, investigate and inquire).  

 

 

 

Throwing out ideas here.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
atpno1

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2864147 9-Feb-2022 15:43

MaxineN:

 

You're missing an update and that is likely the problem.

 

Vodafone's CSC is already on 12 and has December 2021's security patch over 2degrees' NZC which is still on November and Android 11.

 

 

 

You COULD flash via Odin(there are many guides on this but dragons ahead, you really need to read every instruction) this firmware to get Android 12 and possibly the option of VoWiFi without waiting. It will get it eventually because with Samsung you can get carrier packages(up to date firmware is still a requirement) and this unified this process even more.

 

 

 

Has the phone from the first turn on always had a VFNZ sim it? Also I take it you purchased this from PBTech(they do only sell dual sim 2d variants iirc)? Maybe you can just get it serviced and flashed via the official Samsung way through their service center if you're not feeling adventurous(they may or may not charge, investigate and inquire).  

 

 

 

Throwing out ideas here.

 

 

Thanks for that MaxineN - all makes sense! I might start out by seeing if 2degrees know how far away they are from releasing the update - patience may be the answer (dragons terrify me...!). 

 

Yes the phone has had a VFNZ sim in it from the first turn on - it was purchased from JB HI-FI not PBTech - but I might drop in to PB and get their thoughts too!

 

Cheers

MaxineN
1051 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2864165 9-Feb-2022 16:20
Send private message

@SarahRykers might be able to get a timeline on when an update will happen.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 