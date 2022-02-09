Hi guys,

Just looking for some advice on whether Vodafone WifiCalling will (eventually) work on my phone, or whether I'm going to need to change providers/buy a new phone.

I have a Samsung Note20 Ultra 5G (SM-N986B/DS) bought at JB HI-FI, which I understand is a 2degrees network phone. I'm with vodafone and just use my vodafone sim with no problems, however recently moved to an area with very poor network coverage, and so have been hanging out for WifiCalling to be enabled on my device. On the vodafone website it says my device is now compatible, however enabling wificalling does not exist anywhere in my phone's setting, and there is no pending software update available to download.

I assume I am in this pickle due to the phone being a 2degrees phone on the vodafone network, but do I have any options to get this working other than switching networks or buying a new phone? For reference the last software update was 01.11.21.

Thoughts much appreciated!