Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidSamsung S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro (or any alternative)
mgbridges

111 posts

Master Geek


#295182 10-Mar-2022 15:38
Send private message

I'm in the market for a new Android phone. My last 3 devices have been OnePlus, and I've had my 6T for 3 years so it's time to upgrade. I've heard mixed reports about the 9 Pro (and I don't fancy shelling out for the 10), so I'm considering alternatives. There seem to be some good deals on the S21 Ultra, and the camera setup on that does seem to be outstanding.

 

My main requirements are good camera, good battery life, wireless charging and good ongoing updates/support. Any guidance on which of these 2 options would work best, or should I look at something else?

 

I'm not keen on jumping (back) into the Apple ecosystem, so I'm not considering iPhones.

 

Thanks.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
xyeovillian
294 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2884485 10-Mar-2022 16:24
Send private message

I have just ordered the one plus 9 bit cheaper than the pro and the price difference didn't warrant it for my case.

 

Been pleased with my one plus 6 but time to move on.

mrgsm021
957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2884499 10-Mar-2022 16:56
Send private message

S21U would be my vote since you don't get 5G, VoLTE and VoWiFi on 9Pro or any of the newer Oneplus flagship these days but only if you care about those features being available.

 

Personally if I am paying for a flagship, I'd like all these features available on the phone.

Linux
8950 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2884500 10-Mar-2022 17:13
Send private message

Take into account for VoLTE support many sites do not have 3G

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 