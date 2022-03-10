I'm in the market for a new Android phone. My last 3 devices have been OnePlus, and I've had my 6T for 3 years so it's time to upgrade. I've heard mixed reports about the 9 Pro (and I don't fancy shelling out for the 10), so I'm considering alternatives. There seem to be some good deals on the S21 Ultra, and the camera setup on that does seem to be outstanding.

My main requirements are good camera, good battery life, wireless charging and good ongoing updates/support. Any guidance on which of these 2 options would work best, or should I look at something else?

I'm not keen on jumping (back) into the Apple ecosystem, so I'm not considering iPhones.

Thanks.