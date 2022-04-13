Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android S20FE vs S22
KrazyKid

1137 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#295670 13-Apr-2022 10:56
I need a new phone this weekend.

 

Was a happy Pixel 4A user but it had a warranty return and refund for a fault. 
My last 3 pixels where returned for faults so I now don't trust the build quality from Google.

 

So I'm gong to get a Samsung this time. 

 

I'm choosing between the S20FE at $688 or the S22 at $1122
(Both on sale this Easter weekend at various stores)

 

Need help making up my mind.

Things I care about
Good camera
Larger screen (But 6.1 of the S22 should be OK, 6.5 is the S20FE screen size)
Good Display brightness

 

Things I don't care about
Don't need 5G - It's a nice to have only
Happy with only 128Mb

 

I suppose I'm asking is it worth an extra $450 for the extra features of the newest flagship or is a 18mth old model good enough

 

Any thoughts to help me decide?

 

https://nanoreview.net/en/phone-compare/samsung-galaxy-s22-exynos-vs-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe

 

 

 

 

sparkyred
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2901824 13-Apr-2022 11:34
Samsung says the S20FE gets 3 years of update support and the S22 gets 4 years of update support.

 

So 18 months of update support left on the S20FE vs 46 months of update support on the S22 is a difference here for some people.

 

By extension, the years of update support could contribute to faults being covered by the CGA later down the track. Here is an example saying since a phone gets 5 years of update support then it should resonably last 5 years: https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/m8b322/another_i_took_apple_to_the_disputes_tribunal_and/

Blurtie
381 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2901828 13-Apr-2022 11:41
If you have an old android phone you can use as a trade in, then I would seriously consider buying the S22 directly from Samsung - via the website. 

 

For the S22, they're doing a trade in boost of $300 on an 'eligible device' - over and above the trade in value of the device. You'll get at least $10 for a non-working device, so that comes to $310 off the RRP for the S22. Plus you get a free galaxy watch 4 as part of the deal...

 

 

 

Edit - actually after reading the small print, it looks like the trade in boost is only for the S22+.. My apologies... but still something to consider...

