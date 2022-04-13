I need a new phone this weekend.

Was a happy Pixel 4A user but it had a warranty return and refund for a fault.

My last 3 pixels where returned for faults so I now don't trust the build quality from Google.

So I'm gong to get a Samsung this time.

I'm choosing between the S20FE at $688 or the S22 at $1122

(Both on sale this Easter weekend at various stores)

Need help making up my mind.



Things I care about

Good camera

Larger screen (But 6.1 of the S22 should be OK, 6.5 is the S20FE screen size)

Good Display brightness

Things I don't care about

Don't need 5G - It's a nice to have only

Happy with only 128Mb

I suppose I'm asking is it worth an extra $450 for the extra features of the newest flagship or is a 18mth old model good enough

Any thoughts to help me decide?

https://nanoreview.net/en/phone-compare/samsung-galaxy-s22-exynos-vs-samsung-galaxy-s20-fe