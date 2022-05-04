Went to reply to Maurice's review here and found it was signup somewhere else so meh make a thread instead.

Oppo Find X5 Pro review (by M Freitas)

Anyway here was my reply. I ended up buying this on Pre-release to replace my Huawei P30 Pro. So far love the screen, the software has been flawless and the Bluetooth/reception way better than an old phone. As I hoped as these were causing major issues as I use the car handsfree a lot. Apparently, the aerial runs right around the phone so there are no dead spots.

I too like the Themes option and that you can customise font sizes and looks. I have it mostly how I like which was a few days play but nothing was so annoying I could not find how to sort it.

The cameras are superb unless you zoom in when they are only ok ie similar to the P30 which had amazing cameras but is dating itself now.

If you are coming from an older phone it can be heavy in the hand (tipping forward a little) but as soon as you are used to it you do not notice the weight and with the provided case on it becomes a nice phone to hold. I love it also comes with a very fast charger. I have the white model and I love it. Had many nice comments.

I did not want the square edges of the Samsung s22 Ultra so for me this was the best phone coming out in NZ in the short term. Freebies from Oppo have been delayed but communication about it is excellent. The brand has won Consumer Award in NZ 3 years running and if based on build, communication, and just how nice to use I can see why. Is it the best Camera Phone, no as the zoom on the Samsung Ultra is better. It holds up well if not better in UltraWide, Normal and Night, however. If this is your focus then it is well worth a look. The phone I want is yet to be released (Honor Magic 4 Ultimate) this was the best I was doing in 2022 if I did not want the Samsung S22 Ultra. At this time, a month later I am happy with my purchase. I will add some photos and more comments later