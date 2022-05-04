Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidOppo Find X5 Series (Owners Thread)
Quinny

754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#295910 4-May-2022 15:08
Send private message quote this post

Went to reply to Maurice's review here and found it was signup somewhere else so meh make a thread instead. 

 

Oppo Find X5 Pro review (by M Freitas)

 

Anyway here was my reply. I ended up buying this on Pre-release to replace my Huawei P30 Pro. So far love the screen, the software has been flawless and the Bluetooth/reception way better than an old phone. As I hoped as these were causing major issues as I use the car handsfree a lot. Apparently, the aerial runs right around the phone so there are no dead spots.

 

I too like the Themes option and that you can customise font sizes and looks. I have it mostly how I like which was a few days play but nothing was so annoying I could not find how to sort it.

 

The cameras are superb unless you zoom in when they are only ok ie similar to the P30 which had amazing cameras but is dating itself now.

 

If you are coming from an older phone it can be heavy in the hand (tipping forward a little) but as soon as you are used to it you do not notice the weight and with the provided case on it becomes a nice phone to hold. I love it also comes with a very fast charger. I have the white model and I love it. Had many nice comments. 

 

I did not want the square edges of the Samsung s22 Ultra so for me this was the best phone coming out in NZ in the short term. Freebies from Oppo have been delayed but communication about it is excellent. The brand has won Consumer Award in NZ 3 years running and if based on build, communication, and just how nice to use I can see why. Is it the best Camera Phone, no as the zoom on the Samsung Ultra is better. It holds up well if not better in UltraWide, Normal and Night, however. If this is your focus then it is well worth a look. The phone I want is yet to be released (Honor Magic 4 Ultimate) this was the best I was doing in 2022 if I did not want the Samsung S22 Ultra. At this time, a month later I am happy with my purchase. I will add some photos and more comments later

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910198 4-May-2022 17:32
Send private message quote this post

It is a beautiful phone indeed. I am sending this review unit back today, which is a shame. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
shrub
657 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2910259 4-May-2022 21:21
Send private message quote this post

I upgraded from an s20 to the x5 non pro a couple weeks ago so far I am really impressed.
It's been amazing on battery and the 80w charge just wow compared to Qualcomm "fast" charge of Samsung.

The UI is slightly different but not a problem to get used to. All apps is pull up Samsung was pages to the side.

SomePostman
122 posts

Master Geek


  #2939701 8-Jul-2022 11:04
Send private message quote this post

I'm thinking of getting an Oppo X5 to replace my Huawei P20 pro that's done a good job lasting 4 years.

It's either that or a S22+ and there's small pros and cons on both. For those that bought the oppo does anyone wish they had got the Samsung instead? Just curious because I'm leaning towards oppo



darthkram
53 posts

Master Geek


  #2939748 8-Jul-2022 12:33
Send private message quote this post

I got the non-pro X5 about 2 or 3 months ago to replace my OnePlus 7 Pro. I was also tossing up between Samsung and the X5.

 

Ultimately I wish I'd gone with the Samsung in the end.

 

Pros for the X5:

 

- Amazing charging speed

 

- Good battery life

 

- Pretty good cameras

 

- Mostly nice and snappy OS

 

 

 

Disadvantages

 

- Software just seems unpolished, I've encountered many bugs, it lacks extra functional features (most of the added features seem to relate to customising the look rather than new function) also seems to be a number of places where the screen refresh drops back to 60 that I didn't notice with my OnePlus

 

- Constant network connectivity issues, it seems to have a real problem maintaining a connection to the mobile network. Even when full reception it sometimes just cuts out and takes any where from 1-15 minutes to reconnect. I would say this happens multiple times per week and is extremely frustrating

 

- Lack of accessories available

 

 

 

For me, the software issues are the killer, it just doesn't feel like a polished experience such as with Samsung. I'll be keeping the phone for the meantime but will likely be upgrading sooner rather than later.

Quinny

754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2939783 8-Jul-2022 14:25
Send private message quote this post

SomePostman: I'm thinking of getting an Oppo X5 to replace my Huawei P20 pro that's done a good job lasting 4 years.

It's either that or a S22+ and there's small pros and cons on both. For those that bought the oppo does anyone wish they had got the Samsung instead? Just curious because I'm leaning towards oppo

 

 

 

I love the screen. This and the feel in hand are tops. Very similar to my P30 Pro. The only letdown is the zoom camera. Wide-angle and normal are superb the zoom is meh

 

I would suggest you play with one at PBTech

Quinny

754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2939786 8-Jul-2022 14:36
Send private message quote this post

darthkram:

 

I got the non-pro X5 about 2 or 3 months ago to replace my OnePlus 7 Pro. I was also tossing up between Samsung and the X5.

 

...Disadvantages

 

- Software just seems unpolished, I've encountered many bugs, it lacks extra functional features (most of the added features seem to relate to customising the look rather than new function) also seems to be a number of places where the screen refresh drops back to 60 that I didn't notice with my OnePlus

 

- Constant network connectivity issues, it seems to have a real problem maintaining a connection to the mobile network. Even when full reception it sometimes just cuts out and takes any where from 1-15 minutes to reconnect. I would say this happens multiple times per week and is extremely frustrating

 

- Lack of accessories available

 

For me, the software issues are the killer, it just doesn't feel like a polished experience such as with Samsung. I'll be keeping the phone for the meantime but will likely be upgrading sooner rather than later.

 

 

I have had none of your issues. I use Bluetooth and mobile cellular all-day driving about hands-free on the phone. In fact it for me has been a huge improvement over the P30. It sounds outside normal. I am Vodafone and Chch and in a very poor cellular area, much of the time I do better than staff on 2degress at the same location. Maybe talk with the supplier to see if faulty?

 

Software only bug I have had is the very occasional lockup when inside an app. Maybe 1-2 a month kind of occasional. Its a stunning screen on the Pro. I still love it. Not sure which function you are missing but for me being able to customise so much of the look has been fantastic. Not picked up your issues on refresh dropping but I think Samsung do this as well automatically. 

 

Sad it's been a hassle for you but seems the way sometimes. What one person loves another is frustrated by :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

SomePostman
122 posts

Master Geek


  #2940179 9-Jul-2022 18:24
Send private message quote this post

So I ended up getting the Oppo find X5. But in one day of use I've found the software really buggy. 5 times I've had the keyboard disappear and will not pop up again no matter what I do. Facebook has crashed many times and it won't even close it properly. Swapping between apps sometimes just results in a black screen. First time the keyboard disappeared I couldn't even restart the phone because it has a dumb way of turning it off (hold power and up key, not just power)

Been pretty frustrated with it so I think I'll go back to 2 degrees and see if I can swap for the S22. Not cool.



nunasdream
150 posts

Master Geek


  #2941137 12-Jul-2022 14:07
Send private message quote this post

Samsung's update promises/history swayed me towards their device. I don't trust Oppo to support this device properly in 2024 let alone 2025.

mrgsm021
969 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2941189 12-Jul-2022 16:25
Send private message quote this post

nunasdream:

 

Samsung's update promises/history swayed me towards their device. I don't trust Oppo to support this device properly in 2024 let alone 2025.

 

 

I received two security updates less than two weeks apart on my S22U recently, I'd say you made a good choice there

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 