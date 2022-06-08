helpmeplease

Hi, I have a Sony Xperia 5 III which I have been using no problem for a couple of months now. However, since the weekend the phone will no longer make or receive calls on Vodafone 4G or 3G networks. The phone is able to connect to the 4G network ok and still receives data on 4G no problem, it just will not make or receive phone calls on this network. Under the SIM menu, if I change the preferred network type to 'GSM Only' then I can make and receive calls on the 2G network but obviously data doesn't work. The SIM card works fine in another phone and I get the same problem when I try using a different Vodafone SIM on the Xperia. I have tried starting the Xperia in Safe Mode and also done a factory reset but the problem persists.

Does anyone have any suggestions on what is causing the problem and how to resolve?

Thanks