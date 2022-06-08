helpmeplease

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Xperia 5 III no longer connecting to Vodafone network
#296327 8-Jun-2022 14:11
Hi, I have a Sony Xperia 5 III which I have been using no problem for a couple of months now. However, since the weekend the phone will no longer make or receive calls on Vodafone 4G or 3G networks. The phone is able to connect to the 4G network ok and still receives data on 4G no problem, it just will not make or receive phone calls on this network. Under the SIM menu, if I change the preferred network type to 'GSM Only' then I can make and receive calls on the 2G network but obviously data doesn't work. The SIM card works fine in another phone and I get the same problem when I try using a different Vodafone SIM on the Xperia. I have tried starting the Xperia in Safe Mode and also done a factory reset but the problem persists.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions on what is causing the problem and how to resolve?

 

Thanks

  #2923981 8-Jun-2022 15:02
Only time I had similar issue (years ago), was I shutdown the phone, and removed the battery for 15mins-20mins, and then tried again. The reason I was told back in the day (if true or not) was that the towers picked up that you were "offline" and disconnected you from the network, and when you connected again, it re-initialized your connection.  Phone started working properly again after this.  Worth a shot ?

 

 




  #2923996 8-Jun-2022 15:49
I am not sure the Xperia 5 III has a removal battery, which means the OP would have to take the phone apart to do what was suggested?

