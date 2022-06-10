Need a little help please. Currently have a poco f1 running Pixel experience and like having a clean non-customised OS. However work is getting in the way of phone play time, e.g. multiple tokens, which means I don't feel comfortable updating the ROM incase I lose work connectivity.

Now in the good old days I'd check some reviews on gsmarena and pick something with good specs at an affordable price point, which is how I ended up with the poco, but from reading other threads here it looks like a lot of phone vendors don't allow connectivity in NZ...

Ideally I'd like to buy a Pixel... What options do I have without buying Samsung bloatware or Chinese dodgy OS wifi everything?

Thank you in advance.