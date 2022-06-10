Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New phone recommendation please - sub 1k
Tusk

#296353 10-Jun-2022 12:45
Need a little help please. Currently have a poco f1 running Pixel experience and like having a clean non-customised OS. However work is getting in the way of phone play time, e.g. multiple tokens, which means I don't feel comfortable updating the ROM incase I lose work connectivity.

 

Now in the good old days I'd check some reviews on gsmarena and pick something with good specs at an affordable price point, which is how I ended up with the poco, but from reading other threads here it looks like a lot of phone vendors don't allow connectivity in NZ... 

 

Ideally I'd like to buy a Pixel... What options do I have without buying Samsung bloatware or Chinese dodgy OS wifi everything?

 

Thank you in advance.

timmmay
  #2924682 10-Jun-2022 12:48
I have a Pixel 4a, but I would seriously consider buying locally next time. WiFi calling and good 4G / 5G compatibility is easier buying locally. Samsung isn't as bloated as it used to be, there's also Oppo.

