With a dual sim phone is there a setting, or app, to turn one of the sim cards off on a schedule?



I couldn't find anything in the wellness settings (android12) but my wife needs a "set and forget" option to not have anything come through her work number after hours. She can't be doing this manually every evening, morning and weekend.



Bonus points to not disable but send calls to voice mail and not show SMS and email notifications.



Any recommendations ?