Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidGaming phone for $350?
OldGeek

648 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#300617 22-Sep-2022 11:05
Send private message quote this post

My daughter has challenged me to find what amounts to a gaming phone for her 14-year-old son.  

 

Prime usage is gaming, therefore my take is that processor speed and storage capacity are paramount.  While this may be used as a phone, associated specs are not important beyond being able to make voice calls and to text.

 

Yes the budget is low, so my research is Android-only and specs will be slower/lower rather than faster/higher.  I have found the following phones so far: https://tinyurl.com/mrxttued (Xiaomi Redmi 9c) and https://tinyurl.com/3zhkf347 (Samsung Galaxy A13).  Is there anything else that I have missed?  Note that parallel imports are not appropriate.




-- 

OldGeek.

Create new topic
KrazyKid
1152 posts

Uber Geek


  #2971644 22-Sep-2022 11:37
Send private message quote this post

I was looking for a phone for my 14yo last weeked and PB tech had this Samsung A23 on sale for $369.
You had to buy the Peach colour which she didn't like but a $14 case fixed that.

 

Sale ended on Sunday which sucks for you, but if you ask maybe they will help you out since you just missed it.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM7323502/Samsung-Galaxy-A23-2022-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-6GB128

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
sidefx
3619 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2971684 22-Sep-2022 12:35
Send private message quote this post

Not sure on current models, but the Oppo phones seem pretty good value for money...  the large capacity batteries for long battery life are nice if physical size doesn't matter too much.

 

 

 

PS: Much like for a gaming computer I imagine another big question is what games? Or at least what type of games? 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 