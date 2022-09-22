My daughter has challenged me to find what amounts to a gaming phone for her 14-year-old son.

Prime usage is gaming, therefore my take is that processor speed and storage capacity are paramount. While this may be used as a phone, associated specs are not important beyond being able to make voice calls and to text.

Yes the budget is low, so my research is Android-only and specs will be slower/lower rather than faster/higher. I have found the following phones so far: https://tinyurl.com/mrxttued (Xiaomi Redmi 9c) and https://tinyurl.com/3zhkf347 (Samsung Galaxy A13). Is there anything else that I have missed? Note that parallel imports are not appropriate.