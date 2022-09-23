As per the title, anyone who could help with an issue when trying to move an app to the SD card?

The issue is not related to just 1 SD card, I have tried 3, they work fine in my phone and an older Samsung tablet.

I can use My Files to write to and read from the SD card with no issue.

The problem I am experiencing is when I try to move an app to the card. Not all apps can be moved but for those that can ( Settings Apps Storage), when I choose to move it to the card I get a message saying there is no room on the card. In fact the card is basically empty.

If someone could duplicate this and advise of the result I would be most thankful.