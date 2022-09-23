Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone have a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite?
peejayw

#300634 23-Sep-2022 16:14
As per the title, anyone who could help with an issue when trying to move an app to the SD card?

 

The issue is not related to just 1 SD card, I have tried 3, they work fine in my phone and an older Samsung tablet.

 

I can use My Files to write to and read from the SD card with no issue.

 

The problem I am experiencing is when I try to move an app to the card. Not all apps can be moved but for those that can ( Settings Apps Storage), when I choose to move it to the card I get a message saying there is no room on the card. In fact the card is basically empty.

 

If someone could duplicate this and advise of the result I would be most thankful.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

pc

pc
  #2972263 23-Sep-2022 18:04
just put a 32GB SD card in mine and no errors moving a couple of apps to external storage.

 

the card must have been already formatted as it didn't ask me any questions, does samsung ask if you want to use it as a system file system or media storage for a blank card??

 

anything specific you want me to try?

