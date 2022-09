invisibleman18: Hmm, tried to add it from the Westpac One app and it went through process of accepting terms and conditions, checking my address details etc then told me I had to call the bank to verify my ID. Did that and went through several menus of choosing options then entering my DOB and 5 digit pin, then it sent me a code by text to enter then told me my estimated wait time was 20 minutes so I decided it was too hard to set up and gave up. I'm not likely to use it anyway. From memory I think I was able to add an ASB card straight from the app without needing to do any of that, although I've never used that either.

It did that to my debit plus Mastercard as well but I was able to add my main credit card successfully though.

Will give the debit plus card another try later.