

I'm sticking with Signal, & I'm not bothering with an insecure SMS app. You've had enough time to adapt to a fully-featured, privacy-centric messaging app & I can't be bothered lowering my standards for those who can't adapt. I've always thought having SMS combined with Signal messages was quite handy, but understand the risk of accidentally sending insecure messages from Signal is real &, according to Signal ethos, shouldn't exist. The argument is only for Android users, Apple refuses to let another messaging app receive SMS on iDevices, iMessage is locked in.



It's a push into the future - although SMS is still the dominant platform for messaging, it shouldn't really be & won't be for much longer. SMS is a very basic platform, lacking so many vital features - I've sent & received over 20 photos in Signal today for free, MMS charges 50c per image. On top of the whole privacy issue.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz