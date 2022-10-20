Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ronw

#301991 20-Oct-2022 21:41
The recent announcement from Signal that the app will be dropping SMS messaging leaves one in a quandary. Should we dump Signal now and move to a RCS client or switch to another client. I don't want to use WhatsApp. What are other Signal usres planning on doing?




timmmay
  #2985513 20-Oct-2022 21:47
Signal for Signal messages. Google Messages for SMS messages. Same as I do now.

michaelmurfy
  #2985515 20-Oct-2022 21:47
Well, I’ll still be using Signal.

SMS is considered insecure and I know the Signal Android app would fall back on this but it seriously isn’t any biggie. Contacts already on Signal will not suddenly move away because SMS is unavailable. Just use your phones standard messaging app for that.

I use an iPhone and use Signal and iMessage / SMS.

It’s surprising that signal still supports SMS on Android IMHO.




ronw

  #2985522 20-Oct-2022 22:04
Doesn't it get confusing. At present you want to send a text message there's of only one app Signal. If you have one for Signal users and another for sms how the heck do you remember who is on Signal or not. Am guessing all the sms users will disappear from Signal but that would mean I would search Signal and if I don't find the person then go to Google message. It sounds confusing. And if I send a message via Google messages and should of been sent via Signal the message will disappear and never get delivered.




1024kb
  #2985575 20-Oct-2022 23:07
I'm sticking with Signal, & I'm not bothering with an insecure SMS app. You've had enough time to adapt to a fully-featured, privacy-centric messaging app & I can't be bothered lowering my standards for those who can't adapt. I've always thought having SMS combined with Signal messages was quite handy, but understand the risk of accidentally sending insecure messages from Signal is real &, according to Signal ethos, shouldn't exist. The argument is only for Android users, Apple refuses to let another messaging app receive SMS on iDevices, iMessage is locked in.

It's a push into the future - although SMS is still the dominant platform for messaging, it shouldn't really be & won't be for much longer. SMS is a very basic platform, lacking so many vital features - I've sent & received over 20 photos in Signal today for free, MMS charges 50c per image. On top of the whole privacy issue.




