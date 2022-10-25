Samsung A72, latest updates etc......

I have it set to use the default Gallery to view images, and that links in with OneDrive to save a copy of photos to OneDrive, making it easier for me to access photos on the desktop etc. Works OK, but lately its creating two folders on my PC.

C:\Users\xpd\OneDrive\Pictures\Camera Roll\

and

C:\Users\xpd\OneDrive\Pictures\Samsung Gallery\DCIM\Camera\

It used to just save to the latter folder but now saving "most" images/videos to both locations. Note I said most.... not all images/videos get doubled up.

I can't find any options anywhere that would cause this on the phone or in Windows. What am I missing ? Windows has been reinstalled after this started occurring (for a diff reason) but same thing...