Doubleups from Samsung photos

#302059 25-Oct-2022 15:59
Samsung A72, latest updates etc...... 

 

I have it set to use the default Gallery to view images, and that links in with OneDrive to save a copy of photos to OneDrive, making it easier for me to access photos on the desktop etc. Works OK, but lately its creating two folders on my PC.

 

C:\Users\xpd\OneDrive\Pictures\Camera Roll\

 

and

 

C:\Users\xpd\OneDrive\Pictures\Samsung Gallery\DCIM\Camera\

 

It used to just save to the latter folder but now saving "most" images/videos to both locations. Note I said most.... not all images/videos get doubled up.

 

I can't find any options anywhere that would cause this on the phone or in Windows. What am I missing ? Windows has been reinstalled after this started occurring (for a diff reason) but same thing...

 

 




  #2987885 25-Oct-2022 16:31
May not be related but I had odd things happen recently after a onedrive update on my phone (nokia).

 

Prior to the update everything went to "camera roll" on my pc/onedrive
After the update it seemed to randomly decide where to put things in "Pictures"

 

had to go into settings>>camera upload
set organise by source (i set to camera)
organise by date (i set year and month)

 

- also check "include videos" is selected

  #2987887 25-Oct-2022 16:38
If you have the OneDrive app installed on the phone, you could be syncing from both the Gallery App and OneDrive App, resulting in both those folders having the same picture. OneDrive puts photos into the Camera Roll folder, so check if that is now turned on.

  #2987902 25-Oct-2022 16:47
If you open OneDrive on a Samsung device and go to Settings you should see "Gallery Sync" - does your phone show "Camera Upload" instead?




