Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidHow do I recover a Text Message
alisam

625 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302106 29-Oct-2022 07:53
Send private message quote this post

Running Android 12 on a Samsung A52 5G.

 

I am not into Text Messaging apart from reading those I receive infrequently.

 

I received an expected text message from Spark yesterday, which I can no longer find (and I had received possibly two other messages from Spark in the last several days, one of which I replied to). Yesterday, there was some sort of settings message in the Messages app, which I didn't understand, and I believe just accepted whatever it said, as I was out of the house.

 

Looking in Settings, I have 2 'Messages' apps:

 

 

In the blue app, there are no messages, and I cannot find anything in the app which relates to recovering messages.

 

In the green app, there are messages but the most recent is 09/09/2022. The 'Recycle bin' says there are no messages. This is the default App, but I cannot now be sure that I didn't change the default yesterday.

 

Can anyone help?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
Linux
9353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989428 29-Oct-2022 08:09
Send private message quote this post

Have you checked the archive or the recycle bin on the blue one?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
alisam

625 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2989430 29-Oct-2022 08:24
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Have you checked the archive or the recycle bin on the blue one?

 

 

I did say this: 'and I cannot find anything in the app which relates to recovering messages.'

 

I have checked again and cannot find any mention of archive or recycle bin in the App.

 

The Help mentions 'Archive' and 'Delete' (if deleted, messages cannot be recovered). Perhaps that is what I inadvertently did.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Batman
Mad Scientist
28229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989433 29-Oct-2022 08:57
Send private message quote this post

you have to try very hard to delete messages on a samsung

 

what text message were they for?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



rscole86
4581 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989434 29-Oct-2022 08:58
Send private message quote this post

Have you checked the spam folder?

Do you have any other instant messaging apps? Eg, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal etc? Could your message be in one of those apps instead? (I've only ever used dedicated SMS apps, so I don't know if they duplicate across those other IM apps)

jamesrt
1251 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989437 29-Oct-2022 09:05
Send private message quote this post

Android has a 'messages db' which holds the actual SMS messages independently of the SMS applications, I believe. On my phone, when I go into system settings, applications, and select the option 'show system apps', I see a 'Phone Call/SMS Storage" entry which I believe is this database.

You could try downloading a 3rd SMS application from the PlayStore [I've used ”Chomp" in the past] & run it - my theory is it will display the messages from the central storage, and that may include your 'missing' one.

In the past, I've seen bugs with the Google Message app when it's gotten confused and doesn't display messages, but won't re-scan the OS central DB as it thinks it's already done it. You can work around that by clearing the messages application data from settings [which thanks to that central storage shouldn't delete the actual messages]; but that's more risky.

I personally think loading a 3rd app to be less risk - if it didn't help, just delete it again....

Bung
4725 posts

Uber Geek


  #2989439 29-Oct-2022 09:09
Send private message quote this post

alisam:

I received an expected text message from Spark yesterday, which I can no longer find (and I had received possibly two other messages from Spark in the last several days, one of which I replied to).

In the green app, there are messages but the most recent is 09/09/2022. The 'Recycle bin' says there are no messages. This is the default App, but I cannot now be sure that I didn't change the default yesterday.


Can anyone help?



What did you do with the other recent messages? Have you tried searching in the green app for Spark?

Batman
Mad Scientist
28229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989440 29-Oct-2022 09:15
Send private message quote this post

i'm guessing maybe s/he mistook some other notification with SMS




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 