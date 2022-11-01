So, I have a S22+ on order and I’m looking for a tempered glass screen protector for it. It was my understanding from reviews/specs that the screen of the S22+ was flat? (unlike the ultra with the curved edges) but it seems some screen protectors being sold for the S22 plus state that “due to the round edge of the screen the screen protector will NOT cover the full screen”

Can someone with one please confirm if the screen is flat all the way to the edge or are the sides curved like the other S22 models? Thanks.