Hi there all,
Has anyone here had their Galaxy Watch bricked by the GVI3 firmware?
If so, what was Samsung's response?
Mine was one month out of Warranty, Samsung want me to pay $290 to repair the watch, which I refuse to do.
Cheers
Gosh for $290 you could get a new Watch 5.
One month out of warranty doesn't really matter as CGA should cover you. Buying a $500 watch (back then), one should expect that to last more than 12 months.
Update: Plus, if it was official firmware you were downloading, it's not your fault that there may have been a bug in there.
klyster: Yeah, I know but what can I do?
If you bought from a local retailer, take it back, state that a firmware update has bricked the device and it needs to be fixed.
If they say it's a month beyond warranty, push back and say that a device of this price must last longer than one year and the CGA cover you.
Let the retailer fight it with Samsung.
klyster: I tried, PBtech, but the warranty is one year, and this happened a month out, they said deal with Samung, Samsung service in Auckland sent me a bill.
I've talked to Samsung, they offered me a 10% discount for their store lol.
I'm done, I'll switch brands or buy second hand.
I'm not going to fight over a watch, my time is more valuable.
You are right though, I should go down the CGA path but I just can't be bothered.
I might try an iphone next year.
That does not sound right to me. Alerted the team to the international news of watches getting bricked last week.
Please drop a line to customer.service@pbtech.co.nz with the details - I have let the PM know, we'll get this raised with Samsung ASAP.
Product Manager @ PB Tech
Smartphones @ PB Tech | Headphones @ PB Tech