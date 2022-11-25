Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidBricked Galaxy watch 4
klyster

93 posts

Master Geek


#302461 25-Nov-2022 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Hi there all,

Has anyone here had their Galaxy Watch bricked by the GVI3 firmware?

If so, what was Samsung's response?

Mine was one month out of Warranty, Samsung want me to pay $290 to repair the watch, which I refuse to do.

Cheers

Create new topic
heavenlywild
4253 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3001260 25-Nov-2022 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Gosh for $290 you could get a new Watch 5.

 

One month out of warranty doesn't really matter as CGA should cover you. Buying a $500 watch (back then), one should expect that to last more than 12 months.

 

Update: Plus, if it was official firmware you were downloading, it's not your fault that there may have been a bug in there.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
klyster

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3001264 25-Nov-2022 11:47
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, I know but what can I do?

My old S3 Frontier I gave to my fried is still going strong.

I'm not going to fight this, I've let them know how unhappy I am, and I'll switch brands when my phone, tablets, vacuum, SSD's eventually need replacing.

That's all I can do really.

Important, if anyone hasn't updated their Watch 4 yet, avoid the update like the plague.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74710 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001279 25-Nov-2022 12:28
Send private message quote this post

klyster: Yeah, I know but what can I do?

 

 

If you bought from a local retailer, take it back, state that a firmware update has bricked the device and it needs to be fixed. 

 

If they say it's a month beyond warranty, push back and say that a device of this price must last longer than one year and the CGA cover you.

 

Let the retailer fight it with Samsung.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



klyster

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3001285 25-Nov-2022 12:56
Send private message quote this post

I tried, PBtech, but the warranty is one year, and this happened a month out, they said deal with Samung, Samsung service in Auckland sent me a bill.
I've talked to Samsung, they offered me a 10% discount for their store lol.

I'm done, I'll switch brands or buy second hand.

I'm not going to fight over a watch, my time is more valuable.

You are right though, I should go down the CGA path but I just can't be bothered.

I might try an iphone next year.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74710 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3001287 25-Nov-2022 13:02
Send private message quote this post

This is not right @NikT




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

NikT
1707 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3001293 25-Nov-2022 13:12
Send private message quote this post

klyster: I tried, PBtech, but the warranty is one year, and this happened a month out, they said deal with Samung, Samsung service in Auckland sent me a bill.
I've talked to Samsung, they offered me a 10% discount for their store lol.

I'm done, I'll switch brands or buy second hand.

I'm not going to fight over a watch, my time is more valuable.

You are right though, I should go down the CGA path but I just can't be bothered.

I might try an iphone next year.

 

That does not sound right to me. Alerted the team to the international news of watches getting bricked last week.

 

Please drop a line to customer.service@pbtech.co.nz with the details - I have let the PM know, we'll get this raised with Samsung ASAP.




Product Manager @ PB Tech

Smartphones @ PB Tech | Headphones @ PB Tech

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 