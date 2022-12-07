I am currently travelling for work in the USA and have an issue with my phone which I am unable to figure out.

I have a Samsung S21FE on Spark (work phone). It is roaming on AT&T and cannot figure out why I can't make calls from it using the data pack that auto subscribes (as per my work travel guidance). I can send txt's to both NZ and US numbers, data works fine but the phone will not make or receive calls to/from any number (NZ or US). When I attempt the call the phone screen just immediately goes to the end of call/call finished screen (no ring tone or anything). If someone calls my number it goes straight to answerphone. I have tried my SIM in a work mates iPhone 13 and that worked fine, but put back in my phone and no luck.

Have tried restarting and turning off multiple times. Also have reset the network settings multiple times. Tried sim in sim slot 1 and 2. Out of ideas. Haven't raised a ticked with Spark because I am thinking here would get more luck. Have not tried all settings reset as I would prefer to avoid this if possible.

Anyone have other suggestions?