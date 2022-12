I was having the same issue with my s21. After 4 calls by mistake, the last one resulting in 111 calling me back to double check I wasn't in trouble I finally figured out a workaround.



I changed my power button (below the volume rocker) from being the power / reset / emergency option to Bixby (which I have disabled).



Havn't had an emergency pocket dial since :)



The option is under



Settings>Advanced Features>Side Key>Press and hold



There is another option under Motion & Gestures called 'Double Tap to turn on screen' which I'm going to turn off too for also being annoying and causing me to have pocket finger print auth failures