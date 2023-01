If the phones have a microSD card, you may be able to find some photos there. Although the S6 didn't have the option for storage expansion via microSD, all other Galaxy S phones up til S21 did. Pop the SIM tray, remove the microSD card & read it via a USB adapter of some sort.



Other than microSD removable storage, you need to replace the screens, simple as that. When the phone locks, the stored data is encrypted. The encryption key (simplified explanation) is the screen passcode - to decrypt the data the passcode must be applied. There is no way around this - yet. (Quantum computers will eventually solve this problem.)



If you know the Google ID / Samsung ID used on the phones, you can log in to the respective accounts online & check the uploaded / backed up data there. Android defaults did automatically send all photos to online storage although many users turned this feature off.



You can also retrieve the data by setting up a new Samsung phone, signing in with the relevant ID & restoring from online back up.



