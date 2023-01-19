Hey all,



My mum (55yrs) had a brain aneurysm a couple of years ago. This unfortunately left her in a kind of alzheimers dementia sort of way. She's become very innocent and forgetful and trusting. We ended up needing to get data blocked off her cell because of a few situations that happened. She is tech literate.



We're wanting to get her a tablet specifically for her partner to video call when he's not in NZ, but my concern is that I've had spam from random numbers on whatsapp (what I use to video call him on my phone for her), and facebook messenger also was getting her into situations before we took her off.



Open to suggestions on a way to provide video calling for her to call him, or him to call her, but only to like contacts that we allow. Parental lock, but for the parent lol. The care home has wifi. Idea behind not using her phone is to keep the tablet locked to one app, one use sort of thing.



