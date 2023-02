I've got a Samsung EvoPlus MicroSD Card in my Galaxy A8 mobile that has suddenly gone read-only. Removing it and popping it into a laptop also shows it as read-only. I've tried using Windows diskpart and the "attributes disk clear readonly" command to clear the read-only state. It tells me it's been successful, but actually it hasn't and remains read-only.

I'm at the point of thinking the card has irretrievably failed unless anyone has any other ideas I could try?