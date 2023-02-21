Looking to buy a new Android smartphone with a few specific requirements. I've found a phone that fits, but I'm not convinced it's the Skinny/Spark bands.

Skinny uses the Spark network and says the phone won't work unless it's HSDPA 850 is also referred to as WCDMA 850 or UMTS 850.

None of the phones I'm looking at mention 850 at all. But I've Googled and I think this band is also called B5. That's what I'd like to check. Anyone know?

BTW I've checked this thread but couldn't find the answer.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=150270