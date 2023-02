I have this suedo app on my phone and I am trying to find how to get it on to my wife's phone.

I have no idea how it got on my phone and all my searches, including new Bing!, failed to enlighten me. It is not on Play Store and it doesn't appear on my phone's app list.

The icon has a G top left, Google Maps symbol bottom right, and an arrow bottom left pointing up a drawn road line.

Any ideas gratefully received, even ones that expose my ignorance!