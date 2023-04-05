I used to have a Samsung A31 (running Android 11 I believe) paired with my Toyota Corolla inbuilt stereo. I could play audio from Spotify and other sources perfectly through the car audio system and I could take phone calls with excellent clarity. I now have a Samsung A33 running Android 13. It pairs with the car without any problem but the audio is unusable (I maybe get about a half second of noise every 20 seconds or so then silence again, and I can't get phone calls to work. They did initially but the audio was extremely crackly, but after lots of pairing and unpairing I cant get the car to take over the call.

I've enabled dev mode on the phone and tried changing the codec and any other bluetooth settings that are able to be changed, but nothing seems to help. I have some other Bluetooth audio devices which I've tried with the phone with varying degrees of success.

The internet seems to be full of stories of woe relating to Bluetooth on Android 13 so just wondering if anyone has any suggestions as I used the calling feature a lot. Some posts on the net suggest clearing the Bluetooth cache however the button in the settings to do that is greyed out for me.

I don't think a better Samsung phone is the answer as I suspect it's an OS problem. I have a friend with an iPhone 12 and that works flawlessly with my car.

I'd love to get this working but without having to resort to paying $$$ to Apple.

All ideas appreciated.

Cheers,

Pete.