I'm using a phone that cannot be upgraded past Android 7, I had to reset the phone which had a working copy of the app but the playstore only allows a minimum of Android 8 to reinstall.

I cannot find the older apk anywhere on the various apk mirror sites so was hoping someone has the apk that supports Android v7

FYI it appears v3.92.0 or older is good for Android 7

I have found it here

but the download site is not availabe at present if someone else can download please let me know