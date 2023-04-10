Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android SM-T510 - No update available?
networkn

Networkn
29007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304172 10-Apr-2023 18:27
So, I have this tablet, it's running Android 9, and there are no options anywhere in the OS to check for updates and install them the way I would expect there to be. Last update was 2020, and I can see there have been updates for this device since. 

 

I can usually work this stuff out for myself, but I am a bit perplexed. I could probably download and install a firmware from sammobile.com or something, but I can't recall which sites are safe any more since it's been a long long time since I had to do a manual update. 

 

TIA

 

 

Oblivian
6816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3061133 10-Apr-2023 18:57
Odd. Was it out of box or modded.

The changelog tends to indicate oneUI which should have 2 versions and OTA support

[url]https://doc.samsungmobile.com/SM-T510/005082190412/eng.html[/utl]

Oblivian
6816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3061134 10-Apr-2023 19:02
Oh, and if not tried already. Get the windows Samsung smart switch app and usb to the PC, apparently it can do checks for you too

