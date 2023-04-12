So I have a niggly issue. Used Laybuy for the first time in months and must have set it to overrule google wallet. Now whenever I try to use my bank cards (Westpac), I get "unable to use Laybuy". I have cleared the cache, and gone thru the laybuy app, and laybuy website (this may be linked to something they call Laybuy Android Pay).

My next solution is to delete the wallet, maybe? I have even been to the Google Pay website and checked there, but no laybuy card is even loaded in the account that I can remove.

Driving me bonkers. Help................