A topic for Android 14 Beta users. Beta 1 is out. Four betas are expected and then final release. It is available for Google Pixel now other manufacturers may vary. I have Pixel 5a. As expected A14 has not magically delivered LTE or 5G for me on Spark.



Phone network indicators did not display correctly. One additional reboot solved that problem.



Compared to previous android major versions this feels like a minor refresh. I have minor issues with the home screen failing to appear after closing apps. This is easily fixed with rotation and back. I have no app problems so far.