TL;DR: Is it possible on an android phone to log into Google Podcasts (GP) without logging into google generally (gmail etc)? (or transfer my queue to a different

I have two phones, one work and one private. I use GPs because it plays nicely with Android Auto (AA) and I spend at least an hour each day driving. On weekdays I tend to have my work phone plugged into AA if it's not work day and I'm in the car, I'll have my personal phone plugged into AA.

I'd like to use the same GP on both devices, so I have the same podcast queue across both devices.

Here's the problem. If I log into GP on my work phone it fully logs me into my google profile. This activates my google account in the g-mail app etc. I don't want this on my work phone.

Is there a way to just use my google login to access GP?

The only plan B I've come up with is to have a different email address just for podcasts. The problem with that is transferring my existing queue to another address.