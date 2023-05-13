Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidCheap/basic smartphone experience

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12556 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304536 13-May-2023 09:48
Send private message quote this post

Looking for a basic phone for my elderly folks to use - anyone have any experience with any of these ?

 

Primary use is just for calls.

 

I'd be installing an app to make the basic functions large for easy use with their eyesight....

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75457 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075783 13-May-2023 11:47
Send private message quote this post

Why do they need a smartphone if it's just for calls? 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt
14491 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3075792 13-May-2023 13:41
Send private message quote this post

These are interesting 10 day battery life and too big to lose easily. It has some smart features it's not clear how extensive.

https://simplybig.co.nz/products/simplybig-b1000-mobile-phone-black

FineWine
2612 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075806 13-May-2023 14:56
Send private message quote this post

Just arranged this phone to be bought for a mental health patient via his elderly father guardian so they can keep in touch. He loves it.

 

Nokia 2660 Flip $112.17

 

$15.00 roll over plan with automatic monthly bank payment.

 

This is not a smart phone so no data. Unlimited calls and text NZ.

 

Nokia 2660 is the flip-phone design to bring you closer to the ones you love. With a big display and easy to use interface, big buttons, and long battery life, talking and texting has never been so easy. Loud and crystal-clear sound settings make it easy to hear if someone is calling or texting – and the Arae also comes with Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC). Plus, thanks to an emergency button, you can contact a loved-one instantly if you’re ever in distress.

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12556 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075817 13-May-2023 15:42
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Why do they need a smartphone if it's just for calls? 

 

 

Buying a phone with large numbers etc are bloody expensive :) Cheaper to get a basic smartphone and I add a big numbers dialler :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12556 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075818 13-May-2023 15:42
Send private message quote this post

FineWine:

 

Just arranged this phone to be bought for a mental health patient via his elderly father guardian so they can keep in touch. He loves it.

 

Nokia 2660 Flip $112.17

 

$15.00 roll over plan with automatic monthly bank payment.

 

This is not a smart phone so no data. Unlimited calls and text NZ.

 

Nokia 2660 is the flip-phone design to bring you closer to the ones you love. With a big display and easy to use interface, big buttons, and long battery life, talking and texting has never been so easy. Loud and crystal-clear sound settings make it easy to hear if someone is calling or texting – and the Arae also comes with Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC). Plus, thanks to an emergency button, you can contact a loved-one instantly if you’re ever in distress.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, will take a look at that :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 