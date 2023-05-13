Just arranged this phone to be bought for a mental health patient via his elderly father guardian so they can keep in touch. He loves it.

$15.00 roll over plan with automatic monthly bank payment.

This is not a smart phone so no data. Unlimited calls and text NZ.

Nokia 2660 is the flip-phone design to bring you closer to the ones you love. With a big display and easy to use interface, big buttons, and long battery life, talking and texting has never been so easy. Loud and crystal-clear sound settings make it easy to hear if someone is calling or texting – and the Arae also comes with Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC). Plus, thanks to an emergency button, you can contact a loved-one instantly if you’re ever in distress.