Looking for a basic phone for my elderly folks to use - anyone have any experience with any of these ?
Primary use is just for calls.
I'd be installing an app to make the basic functions large for easy use with their eyesight....
Why do they need a smartphone if it's just for calls?
Just arranged this phone to be bought for a mental health patient via his elderly father guardian so they can keep in touch. He loves it.
Nokia 2660 Flip $112.17
$15.00 roll over plan with automatic monthly bank payment.
This is not a smart phone so no data. Unlimited calls and text NZ.
Nokia 2660 is the flip-phone design to bring you closer to the ones you love. With a big display and easy to use interface, big buttons, and long battery life, talking and texting has never been so easy. Loud and crystal-clear sound settings make it easy to hear if someone is calling or texting – and the Arae also comes with Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC). Plus, thanks to an emergency button, you can contact a loved-one instantly if you’re ever in distress.
freitasm:
Why do they need a smartphone if it's just for calls?
Buying a phone with large numbers etc are bloody expensive :) Cheaper to get a basic smartphone and I add a big numbers dialler :)
FineWine:
Thanks, will take a look at that :)
