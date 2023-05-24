I recently attended to a friends phone with a new SIM, and noticed that auto-updates was turned off.

Since he now has a heap of data available, we turned it back on and a number of updates proceeded. Over the last month, update notifications have comethrough, and each time there were anything from 15 to 18 updates available ... mostly Google/Android.

My own phone is on auto-update so never really noticed, so is this number of updates on a regular basis a reality?

Are Google and Apps writers really churning out myriad updates so often?