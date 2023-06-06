I’ve recently noticed my phone - a Samsung S21 Ultra - doesn’t vibrate at all, despite all (apparent) settings for this being turned on (to the max). I’ve read up on and checked the various commons causes and solutions but no luck.



I can’t recall if this is a recent thing or has been there for ages, as previously I haven’t used it - having had a Samsung watch I relied on that when at work to tell me if I had a call etc as my phone would be on full mute; my new watch doesn’t appear to be 100% reliable on notifications so I’m worried I’m missing calls as a result.



Has anyone got any thoughts as to what could be causing this, and what I can do to try to fix it? I’d rather not do a full reset if avoidable, but if that’s necessary…



Thanks for any ideas.

