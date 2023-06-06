Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidNo vibration on an S21 Ultra - any ideas?
jonathan18

6680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#305814 6-Jun-2023 09:37
Send private message

I’ve recently noticed my phone - a Samsung S21 Ultra - doesn’t vibrate at all, despite all (apparent) settings for this being turned on (to the max). I’ve read up on and checked the various commons causes and solutions but no luck.

I can’t recall if this is a recent thing or has been there for ages, as previously I haven’t used it - having had a Samsung watch I relied on that when at work to tell me if I had a call etc as my phone would be on full mute; my new watch doesn’t appear to be 100% reliable on notifications so I’m worried I’m missing calls as a result.

Has anyone got any thoughts as to what could be causing this, and what I can do to try to fix it? I’d rather not do a full reset if avoidable, but if that’s necessary…

Thanks for any ideas.

Create new topic
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1056 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3085341 6-Jun-2023 09:54
Send private message quote this post

Maybe trying to get into diagnostics mode might be a start - this has some of the codes you might need.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 