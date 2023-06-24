I've had the OnePlus 7Pro for around 4 years now and had no complaints. Lately it does feel like its slowing down a bit and I'm kinda itching for an upgrade.



Questions, Does anyone know if the devices that Parallel Imports have are the same as those sold at PBTech? I recall when researching my 7 Pro that there were Global versions and China versions which could vary in processor.

They don't seem to list which model number they sell on the websites Parallel is around $230 cheaper than PBTech with one year less warranty and comes in black which I'd prefer although isn't a deal breaker.



Does anyone have one of these devices currently? The hype of OnePlus seems to have dried up a bit these days. Any alternative device suggestions?



Thanks in advance.