Abusername

Just my 2c... While I don't have any experience with the later Pixel line it should however got volte.

Now, the other part to this is you should consider a mobile sold by Spark - the reason being is you've got things such as WiFi Calling available on Spark that won't necessary be supported on the Pixel. Especially moreso when you're rural. Samsung phones have 5 years of software support these days and are not that bad (however Apple still takes the crown for software support).