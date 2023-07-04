Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does Google pixel 7a get volte?
Abusername

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306215 4-Jul-2023 23:45
I really need a new phone as my Nokia 7.2 is dying.

I really want the pixel 7a

As I live ruraly I only get 4g (spark) so volte is a must. It seems in other threads users have got pixel 6, 6a and 7 with volte.

Anyone?


michaelmurfy
cat
11774 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3100025 5-Jul-2023 01:16
Just my 2c... While I don't have any experience with the later Pixel line it should however got volte.

 

Now, the other part to this is you should consider a mobile sold by Spark - the reason being is you've got things such as WiFi Calling available on Spark that won't necessary be supported on the Pixel. Especially moreso when you're rural. Samsung phones have 5 years of software support these days and are not that bad (however Apple still takes the crown for software support).




