Abusername

I really need a new phone as my Nokia 7.2 is dying.
I really want the pixel 7a
As I live ruraly I only get 4g (spark) so volte is a must. It seems in other threads users have got pixel 6, 6a and 7 with volte.
Anyone?
Just my 2c... While I don't have any experience with the later Pixel line it should however got volte.
Now, the other part to this is you should consider a mobile sold by Spark - the reason being is you've got things such as WiFi Calling available on Spark that won't necessary be supported on the Pixel. Especially moreso when you're rural. Samsung phones have 5 years of software support these days and are not that bad (however Apple still takes the crown for software support).
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.