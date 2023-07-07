Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Android Samsung phone screen replacement South Island?
Batman

Mad Scientist
28882 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306246 7-Jul-2023 11:55
Got a Samsung S10 Ultra, son dropped and screen is shattered.

Keen to get a screen replacement.

Anywhere in the country preferably South Island that can do this?

I am assuming it is not cost prohibitive.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

jonathan18
6729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3100922 7-Jul-2023 12:27
When I shattered the glass on the rear of a Samsung S9+ (why do they make rears of phones out of glass?!) I used Samsung to do it; just couriered the phone to them and they had it done pretty quickly. Decided to go legit rather than risk it with some flybynight repairer.

 

 

 

Back in 2019 it cost me $230 - I'd be interested to know what it costs now, and also for the actual screen not just a piece of glass.

 

 

 

Contact details for them:

 

Samsung Customer Service Plaza

 

21 Airborne Road, Albany, Auckland 0632

 

PO Box 305447 Triton Plaza, North Shore 0757

 

Ph: (09) 415 7900 ext 212

 

https://samsungcsp.co.nz/

 

 

 
 
 
 

djtOtago
945 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3100938 7-Jul-2023 13:14
Have a look at Phone Surgeons in Dunedin.
https://phonesurgeons.co.nz/

 

 

