Got a Samsung S10 Ultra, son dropped and screen is shattered.
Keen to get a screen replacement.
Anywhere in the country preferably South Island that can do this?
I am assuming it is not cost prohibitive.
When I shattered the glass on the rear of a Samsung S9+ (why do they make rears of phones out of glass?!) I used Samsung to do it; just couriered the phone to them and they had it done pretty quickly. Decided to go legit rather than risk it with some flybynight repairer.
Back in 2019 it cost me $230 - I'd be interested to know what it costs now, and also for the actual screen not just a piece of glass.
Contact details for them:
Samsung Customer Service Plaza
21 Airborne Road, Albany, Auckland 0632
PO Box 305447 Triton Plaza, North Shore 0757
Ph: (09) 415 7900 ext 212
Have a look at Phone Surgeons in Dunedin.
https://phonesurgeons.co.nz/