When I shattered the glass on the rear of a Samsung S9+ (why do they make rears of phones out of glass?!) I used Samsung to do it; just couriered the phone to them and they had it done pretty quickly. Decided to go legit rather than risk it with some flybynight repairer.

Back in 2019 it cost me $230 - I'd be interested to know what it costs now, and also for the actual screen not just a piece of glass.

Contact details for them:

Samsung Customer Service Plaza

21 Airborne Road, Albany, Auckland 0632

PO Box 305447 Triton Plaza, North Shore 0757

Ph: (09) 415 7900 ext 212