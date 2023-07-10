emenent7426

Good Morning everyone,
As the last of couple of times, I have been Fearless on importing new phones into NZ. This time I have imported Honor Magic 5 Pro from Hong Kong, green global 12/512gb model. I will share pics shortly. The first 2 things that caught my eye is the Screen, it's like anything I have seen myself before, PWM 2140hz makes huge difference and colour accuracy is fantastic. Feel like typing on a printed paper. Camera is awesome, feels like Huawei phone all the way with all the bells and whistles. Happy to answer any questions if any :).