emenent7426

Honor Magic 5 Pro
#306273 10-Jul-2023 09:08
Good Morning everyone,

 

As the last of couple of times, I have been Fearless on importing new phones into NZ. This time I have imported Honor Magic 5 Pro from Hong Kong, green global 12/512gb model. I will share pics shortly. The first 2 things that caught my eye is the Screen, it's like anything I have seen myself before, PWM 2140hz makes huge difference and colour accuracy is fantastic. Feel like typing on a printed paper. Camera is awesome, feels like Huawei phone all the way with all the bells and whistles. Happy to answer any questions if any :).

 

 

 

 

  #3101823 10-Jul-2023 09:28
https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/1b1a6997f62c34d11e122af9feedddfe.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/97f65729e3ea9639b972e38d8294489b.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/7704500efad5fb0de57252ebe2f8f2bd.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/8060f07eabc57b00f0c00e62aeff5176.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ef303717e3e02f2f4e320f58a9db1b66.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/55968ca1b575e27a0a6b48c1384e58e6.jpg

 
 
 
 

  #3102043 10-Jul-2023 11:34
Im still hoping something with a high Dxomark makes NZ. What was the cost to get here? The cameras ranked well (3rd). Waiting on the new iPhone details atm but could be tempted. 

  #3102050 10-Jul-2023 11:44
Costed me around 1750. Its global model and has a 3 pin UK charger in the box. Interestingly, I would say we are missing out of very diversified phone options available elsewhere. Locally only Samsung, and Oppo are left that provides global model from local retailers. Xiaomi is still understanding the market, I would say.  However, 3rd party importers are importing Pixel and OnePlus to be safe. Not much options available except to import ourselves.

 

 

 

There are few things that this phone does very well. The Falcon camera is one unique feature capturing object in a millisecond, clear and precise. Screen is highest rated on DxoMark and I now know why.  Camera has Huawei footprint all over which is nice. Having a global model that has everything working including android auto for a change :).

 

 

 

 

