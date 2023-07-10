emenent7426

Costed me around 1750. Its global model and has a 3 pin UK charger in the box. Interestingly, I would say we are missing out of very diversified phone options available elsewhere. Locally only Samsung, and Oppo are left that provides global model from local retailers. Xiaomi is still understanding the market, I would say. However, 3rd party importers are importing Pixel and OnePlus to be safe. Not much options available except to import ourselves.

There are few things that this phone does very well. The Falcon camera is one unique feature capturing object in a millisecond, clear and precise. Screen is highest rated on DxoMark and I now know why. Camera has Huawei footprint all over which is nice. Having a global model that has everything working including android auto for a change :).