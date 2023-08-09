CycleTourer

[Prologue: I'm late to this smartphone party. For years I've been perfectly happy with a dumbphone, but I finally met the use case that justified a smartphone.]

As well as cycle touring, I love to ski. I've always worn a watch while skiing, but this past summer it died, and since I'd just bought a smartphone I thought, Why not just use that?

But I'm anxious that I'll drop it from a chairlift. So, I bought a pouch (https://glowish.co.nz/products/universal-waterproof-pouch-transparent-phone-case-60?_pos=1&_sid=65f671a75&_ss=r), which I tether to a jacket pocket. So far, so good. Except the pocket is only just big enough, so the hard top tends to fold down over the soft transparent plastic, which is starting to tear. Not so good.

It took me ages of trawling through eBay and other sites to find this thing, and now it looks like I need to find another way of securely attaching a tether to my phone 😬 I cannot be the only person who wants to do this! Are there any better ways of doing it?

HTIA 😀