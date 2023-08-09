Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Android Best options for lanyarding/tethering?
CycleTourer

11 posts

Geek


#306631 9-Aug-2023 07:11
[Prologue: I'm late to this smartphone party.  For years I've been perfectly happy with a dumbphone, but I finally met the use case that justified a smartphone.]

 

As well as cycle touring, I love to ski.  I've always worn a watch while skiing, but this past summer it died, and since I'd just bought a smartphone I thought, Why not just use that?

 

But I'm anxious that I'll drop it from a chairlift.  So, I bought a pouch (https://glowish.co.nz/products/universal-waterproof-pouch-transparent-phone-case-60?_pos=1&_sid=65f671a75&_ss=r), which I tether to a jacket pocket.  So far, so good.  Except the pocket is only just big enough, so the hard top tends to fold down over the soft transparent plastic, which is starting to tear.  Not so good.

 

It took me ages of trawling through eBay and other sites to find this thing, and now it looks like I need to find another way of securely attaching a tether to my phone 😬  I cannot be the only person who wants to do this!  Are there any better ways of doing it?

 

HTIA 😀

 

 

Lias
5106 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113658 9-Aug-2023 11:39
Does it need to be transparent? I'd look at some of the Molle/Tactical type pouches if I really wanted to secure something.




wellygary
7248 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113666 9-Aug-2023 11:56
I've just kept my phone in a jacket chest pocket for years, 

 

Never really worried about dropping it as I have to take my gloves off to get it out....

 

But if you're only wanting to tell the time, buy a cheap watch at K-mart or the Warehouse just stick it on a string to your pocket...

 

 

CycleTourer

11 posts

Geek


  #3113686 9-Aug-2023 12:55
Lias:

 

Does it need to be transparent? I'd look at some of the Molle/Tactical type pouches if I really wanted to secure something.

 

 

Yes, otherwise I'd have to take it out in order to see the time, which defeats the purpose of having it 😀

 

 

 

wellygary:

 

I've just kept my phone in a jacket chest pocket for years, 

 

Never really worried about dropping it as I have to take my gloves off to get it out....

 

But if you're only wanting to tell the time, buy a cheap watch at K-mart or the Warehouse just stick it on a string to your pocket...

 

 

Actually, that is exactly what I did!  I had a $12 KMart one and it suited me fine, but it needed a new battery every year and this year the figure quoted was $30 which seemed just silly given the purchase price.  Also, it took me 3 goes to get one that actually worked for more than a month or two.  They were great about it, but the routine did get rather old, so using the phone just seems like a better option.  (Saying "it died" in the OP was just a way of cutting all this out)

 

As for taking my gloves off, (a) I ski in all sorts of weathers and (b) frozen fingers aren't exactly a very secure way of holding something that valuable! 🤔

 

 

 

I'd really rather have it tethered securely, and I've been astonished at how hard it is to find such products for phones...

 

 

