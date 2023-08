Hello,

I am in the market for a new phone (coming from a iPhone 4s) and have decided on the zenfone 9 as it is the only compact phone with a headphone jack.

I would like to know if this phone is VoLTE Compatible on any NZ carrier, Asus support says that it supports VoLTE but that it is up to the provider to add support.

Does anyone have this phone, if so does VoLTE work for you?

I am fine with rooting it and forcing VoLTE if need be.

Thanks for any input

Austin