Chromecast with Google TV black level isn't true black
#306666 11-Aug-2023 13:41
Is anybody else having this issue? A couple times now that I went through all the display options looking for a setting that could fix this, and couldn't find anything. Letter boxing and all content in general is brighter than it should be. Black is dark grey. I've stopped using it because of this.

 

It's quite noticable on plasma screen. Colour conversion issue? HDR issue? (I'm not playing any HDR, as TV is SD plasma.)

 

Bit hard to search for, all I could find was this from a couple years ago with no solution: https://www.reddit.com/r/AndroidTV/comments/mjqk9s/black_levels_lightened_recently_on_chromecast/ 

  #3114671 11-Aug-2023 14:09
I haven't come across this problem on either of our GCCWGTVs, but both our TVs are OLEDs so not a direct comparison. Weird how you've not been able to find other recent reports of the same problem. (Would it be worth re-setting yours, or seeing if you can borrow someone else's to plug into your TV to see if it's replicated?)

 

Instead, what's driving my son and me crazy (my wife doesn't notice it!) is some weird juddering/stuttering, particularly visible in panning shots, as described in this thread. We notice it mostly in Disney + (and on older content, eg Justified); it's bad enough to make us switch back to using the app built into the TV. Has anyone experienced this?!

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3114680 11-Aug-2023 14:57
The juddering seems to be a common issue, I've seen it mentioned a number of times when trying to search for a solution to my black levels.

 

Good idea RE troubleshooting. Might try that down the line, if I can't figure it out.

