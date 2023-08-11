Is anybody else having this issue? A couple times now that I went through all the display options looking for a setting that could fix this, and couldn't find anything. Letter boxing and all content in general is brighter than it should be. Black is dark grey. I've stopped using it because of this.

It's quite noticable on plasma screen. Colour conversion issue? HDR issue? (I'm not playing any HDR, as TV is SD plasma.)

Bit hard to search for, all I could find was this from a couple years ago with no solution: https://www.reddit.com/r/AndroidTV/comments/mjqk9s/black_levels_lightened_recently_on_chromecast/