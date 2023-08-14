Has anyone experienced this?

After the latest updated on my Oppo Find X5 Pro the "search nearby places" feature of the phone app stopped working. It used to be super convenient - if you don't have the number in your contact list you get a list of suggestions from google search results. The setting is still enabled on my phone, but no google search results come up anymore, so it behaves like a plain old fashioned contact list.

Tried restarting the phone, turning the nearby search feature off/on - no luck.