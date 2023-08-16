Shaddow798

Hello,

I was wondering if anyone here still uses a custom rom on there primary or secondary devices and what the expericnce of that is.

I have been running GrapheneOS on my imported Pixel 6a for a while and on the whole it was quite pleastent and before that I was running LineageOS. Allthough unfortuantly the practiace seems to be slowly dieing as google makes more and more of the compontents of android disconinued and replaced with proproitery ones; Which is quite unfortuanite. There have been suprisingly few instances of things blocking me for running a rooted/rommed device and the only 2 things I can think of that cared are maccas rewards and TVNZ on demand which seems quite random like do they think im going to download a buger.

So I was wondering what other peoples thoughts on it are.