Does anyone use custom android roms anymore?
Shaddow798

#306717 16-Aug-2023 10:11
Hello, 

 

I was wondering if anyone here still uses a custom rom on there primary or secondary devices and what the expericnce of that is.

 

I have been running GrapheneOS on my imported Pixel 6a for a while and on the whole it was quite pleastent and before that I was running LineageOS. Allthough unfortuantly the practiace seems to be slowly dieing as google makes more and more of the compontents of android disconinued and replaced with proproitery ones; Which is quite unfortuanite. There have been suprisingly few instances of things blocking me for running a rooted/rommed device and the only 2 things I can think of that cared are maccas rewards and TVNZ on demand which seems quite random like do they think im going to download a buger. 

 

So I was wondering what other peoples thoughts on it are.

d3Xt3r
  #3116625 16-Aug-2023 10:35
I've always used custom ROMs on all my smartphones (even back in the WinMo days), until I got my Galaxy Fold 4. Ignoring the lack of ROMs, the main thing that's stopping me from rooting this device is KNOX, I don't want to void the warranty on such an expensive device. Now that the Pixel Fold is out though, I could potentially switch to it and use a custom ROM, but I'd hate to lose all the multitasking features Samsung has implemented, such as being able to open any app in a floating window and have a desktop-like user experience. If/when Google implements floating windows into AOSP, I would consider switching back to a custom ROM, but that also depends on what the SafetyNet / Play Integrity scene is like at that stage.

Last I checked, Google was planning to enforce hardware attestation, so the future of root/ROMs looked bleak, I'm not sure if any progress has been made on that front.

