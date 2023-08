Not possible. As far as I'm aware, Samsung haven't enabled pKVM in their kernels, so you won't be able to run this (unless you root your device and load a custom kernel with pKVM compiled).Even if you did manage to get this working, I'm not sure if it would be possible to mount an external USB drive with direct access, I haven't heard of anyone attempting this yet.Another option potentially could be to install a Linux distro in a proot via Termux, mount your USB drive and use dislocker to unlock it. I haven't tried it myself, but lapdock.sh claims to be able to mount external storage without needing root, and supposedly also works on Samsung devices. Worth giving it a shot I reckon, but realistically speaking, I doubt it'll be able to unlock your drive it as would need direct access to mount it correctly. It may be possible if you've got root though, but you'll also need to switch from a proot to a chroot Linux install, so you can't use this script.Practically speaking, if you haven't got experience with any of this, don't waste your time - just get a mini Windows PC, like a GPD Pocket or this thing