I've decided to move into the 2020s and stop pulling plastic or cash out of my wallet when paying for stuff.

I've successfully added my BNZ Visa card to Google Wallet on my freshly acquired Oppo Reno8 Lite and my TicWatch Pro3 GPS.

❓ My question - should I be able to pay with the watch without touching my phone? ❓

When I tried to use Paywave ($6 transaction) with the watch ( I had opened the app and it showed the right card) the eftpos machine took a while to read it and then came up with a message: "refer to phone".

Pulled out my phone, BNZ app was showing and I was asked to authenticate (with finger print). The eftpos machine then said transaction cancelled.

I subsequently completed it by paywaving with the phone, this worked flawlessly. I'd like to be able to keep my phone in my pocket and just wave my wrist at the reader.