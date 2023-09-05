Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidPaying with SmartWatch - newbie question
floydbloke

3101 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#306932 5-Sep-2023 11:28
Send private message quote this post

I've decided to move into the 2020s and stop pulling plastic or cash out of my wallet when paying for stuff.

 

I've successfully added my BNZ Visa card to Google Wallet on my freshly acquired Oppo Reno8 Lite and my TicWatch Pro3 GPS.

 

❓ My question -  should I be able to pay with the watch without touching my phone? ❓

 

When I tried to use Paywave ($6 transaction) with the watch ( I had opened the app and it showed the right card) the eftpos machine took a while to read it and then came up with a message: "refer to phone".

 

Pulled out my phone, BNZ app was showing and I was asked to authenticate (with finger print).  The eftpos machine then said transaction cancelled.

 

I subsequently completed it by paywaving with the phone, this worked flawlessly.  I'd like to be able to keep my phone in my pocket and just wave my wrist at the reader.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Money saving tip.  Cancel your Spotify subscription and phone a large organisation instead for hours of free tunes while you're on hold.

Create new topic
alasta
6115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3123795 5-Sep-2023 11:34
Send private message quote this post

I'm not familiar with the particular equipment you're using, but it would need to have a feature to prevent unauthorised use. The Apple Watch, for example, requires you to enter a PIN when you put it on your wrist, and then it locks itself when you take it off your wrist. If your watch does not have a security feature like this then it would make sense that you would need to perform some other authentication action such as unlocking your phone. 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
floydbloke

3101 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3123810 5-Sep-2023 12:01
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

I'm not familiar with the particular equipment you're using, but it would need to have a feature to prevent unauthorised use. The Apple Watch, for example, requires you to enter a PIN when you put it on your wrist, and then it locks itself when you take it off your wrist. If your watch does not have a security feature like this then it would make sense that you would need to perform some other authentication action such as unlocking your phone. 

 

 

Thank you.  Yes the Android implementation does that to.  I had to enable a screen-lock on the watch.

 

To that point, the watch obviously detects that it's being worn.  I just took it off and put it back on and it did indeed need the PIN to bring it back to life.  I'm now wondering if the issue may have been related to that because I hadn't restarted or removed the watch since setting up the Google wallet.




Money saving tip.  Cancel your Spotify subscription and phone a large organisation instead for hours of free tunes while you're on hold.

Handsomedan
5830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3123828 5-Sep-2023 12:58
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

alasta:

 

I'm not familiar with the particular equipment you're using, but it would need to have a feature to prevent unauthorised use. The Apple Watch, for example, requires you to enter a PIN when you put it on your wrist, and then it locks itself when you take it off your wrist. If your watch does not have a security feature like this then it would make sense that you would need to perform some other authentication action such as unlocking your phone. 

 

 

Thank you.  Yes the Android implementation does that to.  I had to enable a screen-lock on the watch.

 

To that point, the watch obviously detects that it's being worn.  I just took it off and put it back on and it did indeed need the PIN to bring it back to life.  I'm now wondering if the issue may have been related to that because I hadn't restarted or removed the watch since setting up the Google wallet.

 

 

Yes. That will be the issue




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 