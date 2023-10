Last night both my wife's and my phone got bogus 'calls' on Whatsapp. When we opened our phones (Whatsapp not opened) we got a Warning message as follows.

"Security threat.

Google appears to be infected. Immediate uninstallation is recommended.

Ignore Uninstall"

Uninstall Google???

All I have done so far is delete the bogus calls.

I have tried googling this but didn't find an exact situation. Plenty of Whatsapp scams, though.

Anyone got advice on this, please?